Fifth Latif Literature And Music Festival Starts At Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2024 | 04:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The fifth Latif Literature and Music Festival themed "Parado Soi sad," organized by the Siraj Institute of Sindh Studies, started on Saturday at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam.

Eminent writer Dr. Fehmida Hussain presented research paper on modern explanation of the poetry of Shah Abdul Latf Bhitai and shed light on the various aspects of the life of Siraj ul Haque Memon.

She said that Siraj ul Haq Memon had dedicated his life in the field of education and literature.

Secretary Information Nadeem ur Rehman Memon was also present in literature festival.

Lunching of different books was also held including a research book on ‘Sindhoo Alphabet and Siraj’ written by Shabbir Kumbhar and short stories book ‘Kandi Kilyan vich main’ written by Fehmida Hussain.

Taj Joyo sharing his review on the book ‘Sindhi Alphabet and Siraj’ said that Shabbir Kumbhar has worked on digitalization of Sindh Language however more literary work was needed for complete digitalization of Sindhi Language.

He said that Siraj ul Haque at age of 25 years regarding Sindhi Language had said that Sindhi Language is language of this region which was also endorsed by Dr. Nabi Bux Khan Baloch.

Professor Dr. Abida Ghanghro presented a research paper on the importance of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai's poetry for the youth in the age of science and technology.

She said that Shah Abdul Latif always valued youth and moral training of the youth, the youth of this era believe in logic and reason, so they do not believe in the assumptions related to Shah Latif's personality.

She said that Shah Latif wanted to bring change by breaking the status quo of the society, thus the traditional thinking has been rejected in his poetry.

In the event, Amar Sindhu presented his comment on Dr. Fahmida Hussain's book "Kandi Klin Vich" and said that the youth of today should read this book of short stories by Dr. Fahmida Hussain because it is a book about the problems faced by women in the society.

