- Home
- Pakistan
- Fifth Latif Literature and Music Festival starts at Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam
Fifth Latif Literature And Music Festival Starts At Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2024 | 04:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The fifth Latif Literature and Music Festival themed "Parado Soi sad," organized by the Siraj Institute of Sindh Studies, started on Saturday at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam.
Eminent writer Dr. Fehmida Hussain presented research paper on modern explanation of the poetry of Shah Abdul Latf Bhitai and shed light on the various aspects of the life of Siraj ul Haque Memon.
She said that Siraj ul Haq Memon had dedicated his life in the field of education and literature.
Secretary Information Nadeem ur Rehman Memon was also present in literature festival.
Lunching of different books was also held including a research book on ‘Sindhoo Alphabet and Siraj’ written by Shabbir Kumbhar and short stories book ‘Kandi Kilyan vich main’ written by Fehmida Hussain.
Taj Joyo sharing his review on the book ‘Sindhi Alphabet and Siraj’ said that Shabbir Kumbhar has worked on digitalization of Sindh Language however more literary work was needed for complete digitalization of Sindhi Language.
He said that Siraj ul Haque at age of 25 years regarding Sindhi Language had said that Sindhi Language is language of this region which was also endorsed by Dr. Nabi Bux Khan Baloch.
Professor Dr. Abida Ghanghro presented a research paper on the importance of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai's poetry for the youth in the age of science and technology.
She said that Shah Abdul Latif always valued youth and moral training of the youth, the youth of this era believe in logic and reason, so they do not believe in the assumptions related to Shah Latif's personality.
She said that Shah Latif wanted to bring change by breaking the status quo of the society, thus the traditional thinking has been rejected in his poetry.
In the event, Amar Sindhu presented his comment on Dr. Fahmida Hussain's book "Kandi Klin Vich" and said that the youth of today should read this book of short stories by Dr. Fahmida Hussain because it is a book about the problems faced by women in the society.
Recent Stories
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM
Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..
Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwat
Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BR ..
President strongly condemns attack on mosque in Lakki Marwat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NAB DG assures compensation, justice to affectees2 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 550-litre adulterated milk11 minutes ago
-
Tareen congratulates nation on test match victory12 minutes ago
-
Eight including cops, security personnel martyred in N Waziristan attack12 minutes ago
-
Ph.D dissertation on diagnosis, vaccination against debilitating infectious disease of goats, sheep ..21 minutes ago
-
Six including four cops martyred in N Waziristan suicide attack21 minutes ago
-
Webinar held at IUB to mark Kashmir Black Day21 minutes ago
-
Militants explode house of former senator, JUIF leader Saleha Shah21 minutes ago
-
'Lahore Clean Mission' making significant progress: DC21 minutes ago
-
CM felicitates cricket team on victory against England21 minutes ago
-
World Stroke Day: Medical screening camp held in city31 minutes ago
-
Power theft detected at ex-PA candidate's residence32 minutes ago