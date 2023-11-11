Open Menu

Fifth Polio Case Reports From Karachi

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2023 | 07:25 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) The Ministry of Health on Saturday reported the fifth polio case of the current year.

A 31-month-old child has been diagnosed with polio in Karachi's Eastern District, said the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health.

He added after this case, the number of polio cases in Pakistan this year has increased to five.

The affected child belongs to Union Council Gujru, from where the fourth case of this year was also reported.

He said that polio is an opportunistic virus as it especially targets children with low immunity, especially in areas where health facilities, nutrition, sanitation systems and vaccination rates are low.

"We are working together with our partners in the fight against polio," he added.

He said that the government is ensuring all the necessary measures on an emergency basis to eradicate polio.

He said that a high-quality polio campaign will be organized in high-risk areas where the virus is present.

He said that mainstream and social media should play an important role in eradicating polio from the country.

