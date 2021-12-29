UrduPoint.com

Fifth Wave Of COVI-19 May Hit The Country Next Year In Mid-Feb: Sources

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th December 2021 | 11:36 AM

Fifth wave of COVI-19 may hit the country next year in Mid-Feb: Sources

An official of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination  says that the cases of Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 or Coronavirus started surfacing in different parts of the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 29th, 2021) The fifth wave of COVID-19 may hit the country in the mid of February 2022 with daily detection of around 3,000 to 4,000, the officials of the Federal Health Ministry warned on Wednesday.

The cases of Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 or Coronavirus started surfacing in different parts of the country. The cases of Omicron were reported from Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi.

An official of the National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHS, R&C) said that Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 has surfaced in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad and we fear a rise in COVID-19 cases all over the country in the coming two weeks.

He said that the country could experience the fifth wave of COVID-19 in the middle of February 2022 with the number of daily cases rising to 3,000 to 4,000.

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, so far 75 cases of the Omicron variant were confirmed in Pakistan, including 33 in Karachi where the first case was reported on December 13, 2021 while 17 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported from Islamabad and 13 in Lahore.

The NHS official said that most of the Omicron variant cases were ‘asymptomatic’, which indicates that it could be spreading silently in major cities where only a few labs had the capacity to pick the suspected cases and then report it to the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, and the Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) for confirmation through Whole Genome Sequencing.

He also made it clear that there are only seven or eight labs in the whole country with the capacity to detect the mutations in the virus that indicate that it is the Omicron variant. Once these labs have the suspected cases, they refer it to NIH or AKUH Karachi for whole genome sequencing for confirmation. Probably, that’s why we are not seeing a large number of cases of this variant of concern but it is rapidly replacing the Delta variant in Pakistan.

