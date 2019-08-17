Fifty five one-wheelers booked in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) : City Traffic Police have registered cases against fifty five youngsters over one-wheeling and making tricks on motorcycles on Jashn-e-Azadi.

CTO Asif Zafar Cheema while reviewing the performance of staff said that traffic wardens impounded 421 vehicles on over speeding at different traffic sectors and issued challan slips to 625 other vehicles for traffic rules violations.

Traffic police also challaned 1139 underage drivers and impounded 747 motorcycles at traffic sectors on Jashne Azadi day.

He said that campaign against one-wheelers would continue without discrimination. He also asked the parents to control their children from one-wheeling.