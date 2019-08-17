UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fifty Five One-wheelers Booked In Faisalabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 03:52 PM

Fifty five one-wheelers booked in Faisalabad

City Traffic Police have registered cases against fifty five youngsters over one-wheeling and making tricks on motorcycles on Jashn-e-Azadi

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) : City Traffic Police have registered cases against fifty five youngsters over one-wheeling and making tricks on motorcycles on Jashn-e-Azadi.

CTO Asif Zafar Cheema while reviewing the performance of staff said that traffic wardens impounded 421 vehicles on over speeding at different traffic sectors and issued challan slips to 625 other vehicles for traffic rules violations.

Traffic police also challaned 1139 underage drivers and impounded 747 motorcycles at traffic sectors on Jashne Azadi day.

He said that campaign against one-wheelers would continue without discrimination. He also asked the parents to control their children from one-wheeling.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Traffic From

Recent Stories

Jashn-e-Azadi Kabaddi matches from Sunday

3 minutes ago

BSE-K to collect Class 10 (Supplementary) examinat ..

1 minute ago

Veterans mark 50th anniversary of British army's N ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Jammu and Kashmir la ..

9 minutes ago

Eight Killed in Hotel Blaze in Southern Ukraine - ..

9 minutes ago

Customer kills French waiter in sandwich spat

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.