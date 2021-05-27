UrduPoint.com
Fifty Fresh COVID-19 Infections Reported In 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 04:30 PM

Fifty fresh COVID-19 infections reported in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :As many as 50 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 26,086 in the district.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Thursday, the total infected cases included 24,093 from Rawalpindi and 1993 from other districts.

"Presently 101 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 21 in Holy Family Hospital,16 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,31 in Institute of Urology,25 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,4 in Bilal Hospital, 3 in Hearts International Hospital, and one in Akhtar Rukhsana Memorial hospital," the health authority report said.

District Health Authority informed that so far 24,266 patients were discharged after recovery and 1788 were quarantined including 1023 at home and 765 in isolation centres.

The report updated that 1247 people have lost their battle of life so far due to this deadly disease with 954 belonged to Rawalpindi and 293 from other districts.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah has said, however, COVID-19 cases had witnessed a sharp decrease due to appropriate measures taken by the government, there is a need to remain alert as the 3rd wave of COVID-19 spread not over.

He asked the residents to strictly follow COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures(SOPs), wear masks, keep social distancing and do not move unnecessarily.

