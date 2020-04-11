UrduPoint.com
Fight Against Coronavirus: CM Buzdar Takes Aerial View Of Different Cities In Punjab

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 03:40 PM

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar has asked the public to support the government by implementing the steps taken in fight against Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 11th, 2020) Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took an aerial view of the major parts of Punjab under lockdown due to Coronavirus here on Saturday. Chief Minister Buzdar observed markets and trade centers under lockdown and restriction.

He examined the situation through helicopter visit of different places including Lahore, Multan, Sahiwal, Mian Channu and Kamalia.

The CM also appreciated Police, Ranger Personnel and Pakistan Army deployed in different cities across Punjab for performing duties during Coronavirus pandemic.

“I visiting cities to observe situation in different cities of Punjab,” said CM Buzdar, advising the pubic not to go out unnecessarily. He also asked the public to support the government in fight against Coronavirus by complying with its guidelines.

