Fight Against Terrorism Still Persists Due To Lack Of Continuity Of Policies: Bugti

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2023 | 08:21 PM

Caretaker Federal Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Monday, reiterating the government's resolve to rid the country of the scourge of terrorism, said that Pakistan had won the battle against the menace but due to lack of continuity of policies, it was again in the state of war

It was not a war of the Pakistan Army and the civil armed forces but that of the State, the minister said while addressing the swearing-in ceremony of the 39th batch of police constables at the Police Lines Islamabad.

The Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Inspector General of Police Islamabad, diplomats, and former police officers attended the ceremony.

The minister said that at present the government was facing two types of challenges - terrorism on the basis of religion and terrorism on the basis of nationalism although the two things had nothing to do with the menace.

He said "proxies" were out to weaken the country, but to defeat them Pakistan's armed forces and civil armed forces had set a new example by standing on the frontline with great spirit of sacrifice.

The minister said that Pakistan being the citadel of islam was the prime target of enemies. "Islam unites the whole nation, but the war was imposed on us to damage this unity.

However, our all security forces fought the menace bravely."

He said that the memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the war against terrorism would always remain alive in the hearts of every Pakistani.

The minister made it clear that only the State had the authority to use force, and those treading the path of violence would be taken to task.

He said that a CTD inspector was martyred in a terrorist incident in Balochistan yesterday and another one embraced martyrdom a few days ago, but unfortunately cases were also being instituted against the Counter-Terrorism Department.

He regretted that some people sitting in the assemblies and media-persons were becoming the voice of anti-national elements under an organized conspiracy, who were being monitored closely.

"No force can stop us from succeeding in the war against terrorism," the minister said, adding that when the institutions became apolitical, they became stronger.

Addressing the newly recruited policemen, he said,"If you live within their means, then you will not be attracted to corruption."

Corruption in the society had also become a big challenge like other problems, he added.

