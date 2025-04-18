Fight Against Terrorism To Continue; Enemies Afraid Of Country's Economic Successes: PM
Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2025 | 10:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reiterated his government's resolve to continue the fight against terrorism, saying that the enemies of Pakistan were afraid of its economic successes.
"Our Jihad to uproot terrorism from the country will continue. We will inflict such a crushing defeat on terrorists that they won’t dare look at Pakistan with ill intent again," the prime minister said, chairing a high-level meeting on law and order here.
Appreciating the efforts and decisive actions by all institutions and provinces against terrorism, he assured the federal government's full cooperation in enhancing the capacity of all provinces for the purpose.
He called for setting aside all differences and working together to eliminate terrorism and lauded the security forces personnel and officers confronting terrorists and sacrificing their lives.
Prime Minister Shehbaz instructed all the institutions to intensify their efforts against smuggling and tighten the noose around the human trafficking networks to bring the traffickers to justice.
He directed the early completion of Safe City projects in major cities and appreciated the joint efforts by federal and provincial governments to promote a counter-terrorism narrative.
During the briefing to the prime minister, the relevant authorities stated that a National and Provincial Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Center has been established under NACTA.
It was told that the Safe City project was operational in ten cities of Punjab. The projects are also being implemented in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, and Nawabshah. The same has been approved for Peshawar and would be extended to Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, and Lakki Marwat in the next phase.
The participants of the meeting were told that Gwadar Safe City project would be completed soon and similar projects would be implemented in all major cities along National Highways N-25 and N-40.
The Digital enforcement stations are being established on various highways and bridges to curb smuggling. Federal and provincial governments are taking action to remove all illegal constructions around major urban centers and a crackdown is underway against begging mafias nationwide, and measures are being taken to restrict their overseas travel.
It was told that a Forensic Science Agency had been established in Islamabad, and the Punjab Forensic Science Agency was being further upgraded.
The meeting was attended by federal ministers Azam Nazeer Tarar, Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Ahad Khan Cheema, and Attaullah Tarar, Advisor to PM Rana Sanaullah, Minister of State Talal Chaudhry, KP CM’s Adviser Barrister Saif, GB Interior Minister Shamsul Haq Lone, AJK Interior Minister Col (Retd) Waqar Noon, chief secretaries and inspectors general of police from all provinces, GB, AJK and Islamabad, besides Chief Commissioner Islamabad.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025
UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..
'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..
Saud bin Saqr receives Prince Philippos, Princess Nina of Greece
KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land to SHEC
Egypt cuts key policy rates by 225 basis points
Formation of National Minorities Commission in final stages: Federal Minister fo ..
Governor Kundi praises Forces after operation against militants in DI Khan
Condolence reference for Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Lakho held
World economy likely to avoid recession despite tariffs: IMF chief
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fight against terrorism to continue; enemies afraid of country's economic successes: PM1 minute ago
-
Hailstorm, thunderstorm, rain expected in KPK in next 48 hours10 hours ago
-
No space for Anti-State elements under guise of Politics: Rana10 hours ago
-
KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land to SHEC11 hours ago
-
Formation of National Minorities Commission in final stages: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs ..11 hours ago
-
Governor Kundi praises Forces after operation against militants in DI Khan11 hours ago
-
Condolence reference for Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Lakho held11 hours ago
-
Punjab Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat visits various exam centres11 hours ago
-
PPMA delegation meets Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal,11 hours ago
-
Fire engulfs oil tanker, two buses11 hours ago
-
4-day int'l educational workshop on 'Global Citizenship in Education' concludes11 hours ago
-
Malik Shah Gorgaij visits GDA Office, emphasizes for timely completion of projects11 hours ago