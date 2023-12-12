Open Menu

Fight Against Terrorism To Continue Till Its Complete Eradication: PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2023 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday vowed to continue the fight against terrorism till its complete elimination from country’s soil.

“We will fight back till the menace of terrorism is eliminated from our motherland,” he posted on the social media platform, X.

The prime minister paid tribute to the valiant security forces for their successful operations in the Darazanda, Daraban, and Kolachi areas of district Dera Ismail Khan in which 27 terrorists were killed.

“The soldiers’ dedication, sacrifice, and valour in the face of terror is unparalleled and a beacon of hope for our nation,” he said.

He expressed his deepest sympathies with the families of the martyrs.

PM Kakar said the government was steadfast in eliminating terrorism and extremism from the country.

He said such acts could not deter the resolve of the security forces to fight terrorism.

The prime minister directed the best medical treatment to the injured in the terrorist attack.

