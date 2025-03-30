Fight Over Purchase Of Watch Result In Injuries To 8 Persons
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2025 | 09:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Eight persons were injured including 3 with gunshots in a fight at a shop selling watches in Behar Colony area in Kotri, Jamshoro district, on Sunday.
According to Kotri police, the clash occurred over the purchase of a watch by Sattar Khaskheli's family from the shop of Abid Ansari.
The police said Khaskhelis bought the watch and later returned to the shop to exchange or return it, adding that the situation flared up over the trifling matter.
The police told that men from the 2 sides resorted to fighting and firing gunshots.
The injured were shifted to taluka hospital in Kotri.
The traders in reaction to the incident closed their shops as a protest, demanding the police action against Khaskhelis whom they blamed for ransacking their shops.
The police later persuaded the traders to reopen the market in view of the Eid shopping, assuring that an impartial probe in the matter would be carried out.
