Open Menu

‘Fight Till Last Ball,’ Imran Khan Urges PTI Workers To Continue Their Struggle

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 26, 2024 | 11:11 PM

‘Fight till last ball,’ Imran Khan urges PTI workers to continue their struggle

PTI founder and former prime minister says he will not step back from his stance no matter what

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 26th, 2024) Imran Khan stressed that he and his team would not retreat until their demands are met, urged his supporters to fight till the last ball.

Taking to X, previously known as Twitter, Imran Khan appreciated the PTI workers for showing courage and standing firm for their rights and taking part in the peaceful protests against the ruling mafia. He also demanded true freedom.

While addressing his team, Imran Khan said, “fight till the last ball; we will not step back until our demands are met,”.

The former PM also thanked overseas Pakistanis for their contributions, including mobilization efforts, sending funds and organizing historic demonstrations in their respective countries.

Khan also directed the social media team to ensure robust coverage of their demands and highlight oppression taking place in the country.

“Do whatever you want; I will not get back from my stance,” said Imran Khan in response to threat of a military trial.

He called on those yet to join the protest to reach D-Chowk and urged all participants to remain peaceful, united, and steadfast until their demands are met.

The latest reports suggested that the PTI convoys led by Bushra Bibi and CM Gandapur reached D-Chowk in Islamabad. The clashes are underway on the occasion as per the reports. Both Gandapur and Bushra Bibi reached Jinnah Avenue near Seventh Avenue, where the supporters insist on marching toward D-Chowk.

Four Rangers and two police personnel were martyred during the protests while over 100 officers got injured.

Related Topics

Injured Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Rangers Police Social Media Twitter All From Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s ..

Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s rule in KP: Sources

19 minutes ago
 Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, sur ..

Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, surrounding areas

37 minutes ago
 Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climat ..

Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climate, health and energy challenge ..

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue f ..

Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue finalized for ICC Champions Tro ..

1 hour ago
 Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push P ..

Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push Pakistan to strong position aga ..

1 hour ago
 Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to ..

Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog

2 hours ago
Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great ..

Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great saint Hazrat Moinuddin Chisht ..

2 hours ago
 Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov ..

Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov 24 protests

2 hours ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad

Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minis ..

The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..

4 hours ago
 Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artis ..

Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artists

5 hours ago
 PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan