‘Fight Till Last Ball,’ Imran Khan Urges PTI Workers To Continue Their Struggle
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 26, 2024 | 11:11 PM
PTI founder and former prime minister says he will not step back from his stance no matter what
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 26th, 2024) Imran Khan stressed that he and his team would not retreat until their demands are met, urged his supporters to fight till the last ball.
Taking to X, previously known as Twitter, Imran Khan appreciated the PTI workers for showing courage and standing firm for their rights and taking part in the peaceful protests against the ruling mafia. He also demanded true freedom.
While addressing his team, Imran Khan said, “fight till the last ball; we will not step back until our demands are met,”.
The former PM also thanked overseas Pakistanis for their contributions, including mobilization efforts, sending funds and organizing historic demonstrations in their respective countries.
Khan also directed the social media team to ensure robust coverage of their demands and highlight oppression taking place in the country.
“Do whatever you want; I will not get back from my stance,” said Imran Khan in response to threat of a military trial.
He called on those yet to join the protest to reach D-Chowk and urged all participants to remain peaceful, united, and steadfast until their demands are met.
The latest reports suggested that the PTI convoys led by Bushra Bibi and CM Gandapur reached D-Chowk in Islamabad. The clashes are underway on the occasion as per the reports. Both Gandapur and Bushra Bibi reached Jinnah Avenue near Seventh Avenue, where the supporters insist on marching toward D-Chowk.
Four Rangers and two police personnel were martyred during the protests while over 100 officers got injured.
