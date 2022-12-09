UrduPoint.com

Fighting Corruption Vital To End Security, Economic Challenges: President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Fighting corruption vital to end security, economic challenges: President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said fighting corruption is a serious concern for developing countries especially Pakistan as it weakens security and hinders economic growth.

In his message on International Anti-Corruption Day, he said corruption contributes to instability and poverty and is a dominant factor driving fragile countries towards state failure.

President Alvi said Pakistan reaffirms its commitment to eliminate corruption in all its forms and manifestations and promote transparency and accountability in our governance system.

"Corruption is a serious challenge faced by both developing and developed countries and requires consistent efforts, effective monitoring and controls, committed leadership, and an active civil society to curb this menace from society," he said.

He said the scourge of corruption and its various manifestations, moral or financial, are responsible for some of the gravest threats facing the nation.

President Alvi said corruption deprives the nation of precious and scarce public and private resources, creates social and economic disparities, erodes the economic edifice of society, and weakens state institutions.

He said the International Anti-Corruption Day provides everyone with an opportunity to reflect on the progress we have made over the past years in the fight against corruption, but also to think about the work that remains to be done in the years ahead.

"Elimination of corruption is a mission but we will not succeed in this fight unless we are fully committed to its elimination, and are guided by the ingenuity, expertise and energy of those who are on the frontlines of this fight," he stressed.

The president said although Pakistan has taken a number of actions to eliminate corruption and ensure accountability, however, much needs to be done in this regard.

"The fight against corruption cannot be won unless all segments of society join their hands in the efforts to uproot corruption," he said.

The president said the role of civil society was also very critical in detecting the root causes of corruption, exposing corrupt acts, shifting social norms, and mobilizing support for ambitious reforms based on moral values, justice, fairness and equal opportunity for all.

"When anti-corruption efforts are well-rooted, they are more likely to be effective and sustained. It is, therefore, vital that we come together with a collective response to eradicate corruption," he added.

President Alvi said enhancing parliamentary oversight and constructing a legislative framework that deters corrupt practices and promotes transparency is essential in addressing corruption.

"Enhancing the capabilities of criminal justice institutions to investigate and prosecute corruption is also crucial to exposing malign influence," he said.

In addition, he said, procurement processes that comply with international anti-corruption standards will ensure a level playing field for investors.

He said most importantly, a robust civil society and free press are critical to hold public officeholders responsible for their actions.

"It is high time to unite the role of key stakeholders and individuals in the elimination of corruption by sharing best practices and examples of preventing and countering corruption worldwide," he said.

The president said this could be achieved by strengthening international cooperation against corruption, tackling linkages with other forms of crime and enabling the recovery and return of stolen assets. Also, developing innovative solutions, advancing prevention through education, leveraging youth engagement and mobilizing allies in civil society, academia and the private sector in line with the dictates of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption could be the solution.

He reaffirm the commitment to eliminate corruption, promote transparency and accountability, and purge this evil from society.

"I am hopeful that Pakistan can emerge as a strong and prosperous nation if we make committed, concerted and sincere efforts to root out this menace from our society," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption United Nations Education Civil Society Progress Criminals Moral All From Best Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Sherry stresses for conducive policies to promote ..

Sherry stresses for conducive policies to promote climate resilient houses

2 hours ago
 President Alvi urges to reduce political polarizat ..

President Alvi urges to reduce political polarization through democratic means

3 hours ago
 Pak-US ties to have stronger economic sinews: Maso ..

Pak-US ties to have stronger economic sinews: Masood Khan

3 hours ago
 PM emphasizes to end using corruption for politica ..

PM emphasizes to end using corruption for political victimization

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th December 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.