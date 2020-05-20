Fighting COVID-19 mitigates effects of climate change: Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) Munaza Hassan

Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) Munaza Hassan has said that fighting COVID-19 was mitigating the harmful effects of climate change

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) Munaza Hassan has said that fighting COVID-19 was mitigating the harmful effects of climate change.

In a statement, she said that Prime Minister's Green stimulus package among four of the most inspiring initiatives taken around the globe, adding that it has created 63,000 jobs for labour force during this COVID-19 pandemic.

She said that the government initiative of 10 billion Tree Tsunami remains a roaring success in these tense times under COVID-19 providing safe Clean Green jobs to men and women alike.

"Due to countless efforts and strive of women, Pakistan has now become the dynamic platform to give the better picture of women's role", she said.