UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fighting COVID-19 Mitigates Effects Of Climate Change: Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) Munaza Hassan

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 02:36 PM

Fighting COVID-19 mitigates effects of climate change: Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) Munaza Hassan

Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) Munaza Hassan has said that fighting COVID-19 was mitigating the harmful effects of climate change

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) Munaza Hassan has said that fighting COVID-19 was mitigating the harmful effects of climate change.

In a statement, she said that Prime Minister's Green stimulus package among four of the most inspiring initiatives taken around the globe, adding that it has created 63,000 jobs for labour force during this COVID-19 pandemic.

She said that the government initiative of 10 billion Tree Tsunami remains a roaring success in these tense times under COVID-19 providing safe Clean Green jobs to men and women alike.

"Due to countless efforts and strive of women, Pakistan has now become the dynamic platform to give the better picture of women's role", she said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tsunami Prime Minister Women Government Billion Jobs Labour

Recent Stories

Malaysia's COVID-19 cases pass 7,000 mark after 31 ..

2 minutes ago

Climate change is turning Antarctica green, study ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan welcomes OIC-IPHRC's statement condemning ..

3 minutes ago

Equities rally stalls on lingering economic uncert ..

3 minutes ago

Palestinian president ends security agreements wit ..

3 minutes ago

GNA Air Forces Destroy Haftar's Missile Defense Sy ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.