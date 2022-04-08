Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh's President and Federal Minister Syed Ali Haider Zaidi has said that they are fighting for the integrity of the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh's President and Federal Minister Syed Ali Haider Zaidi has said that they are fighting for the integrity of the country.

In a message to the people issued by PTI Sindh here on Friday, he said that the their opponents were fighting for their own interests.

He said that the truth always wins. He further said that the people should not be disappointed.