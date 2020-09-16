Fighting must end in Yemen, UN-brokered peace be given chance: FM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Condemning the continued Houthi missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Tuesday said the fighting must stop and a United Nations (UN) brokered peace must be given a chance.

"Pakistan condemns the continued Houthi missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia. To save innocent lives in Yemen, the fighting must stop and a UN brokered peace must be given a chance," Qureshi said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

"Pakistan believes that war serves no purpose & all issues should be resolved through dialogue," he added.

