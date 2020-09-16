Fighting Must End In Yemen, UN-brokered Peace Be Given Chance: FM
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Condemning the continued Houthi missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Tuesday said the fighting must stop and a United Nations (UN) brokered peace must be given a chance.
"Pakistan condemns the continued Houthi missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia. To save innocent lives in Yemen, the fighting must stop and a UN brokered peace must be given a chance," Qureshi said in a tweet posted on his social media account.
"Pakistan believes that war serves no purpose & all issues should be resolved through dialogue," he added.
