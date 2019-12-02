UrduPoint.com
Fighting Organized Crimes Main Task Of PTI's Govt: Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 09:40 PM

Fighting organized crimes main task of PTI's Govt: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday reiterated that fighting organized crime including corruption, cyber crime, economic crime, immigration related crimes, money laundering and across the board accountability was the main plank of PTI's Government agenda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday reiterated that fighting organized crime including corruption, cyber crime, economic crime, immigration related crimes, money laundering and across the board accountability was the main plank of PTI's Government agenda.

The prime minister was talking to the newly appointed Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Dr. Wajid Zia, who called on him here.

Special Assistant to the PM on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar was also present during the meeting.

DG FIA Dr. Wajid Zia assured the prime minister that he would do his best to serve the country with commitment.

