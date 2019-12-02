Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday reiterated that fighting organized crime including corruption, cyber crime, economic crime, immigration related crimes, money laundering and across the board accountability was the main plank of PTI's Government agenda

The prime minister was talking to the newly appointed Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Dr. Wajid Zia, who called on him here.

Special Assistant to the PM on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar was also present during the meeting.

DG FIA Dr. Wajid Zia assured the prime minister that he would do his best to serve the country with commitment.