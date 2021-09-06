UrduPoint.com

Fighting To Fix The Country’s System, Says PM

,  

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 57 seconds ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 04:08 PM

Fighting to fix the country’s system, says PM  

Prime Minister imran Khan says no country can prosper without rule of law while addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of a five-star hotel in Nathia Gali.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 6th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan said that his government was fighting to fix the system and ensure rule of law in the country.

He said that prosperity was not possible in any country without supremacy of law.

“No country can prosper without rule of law” said Prime Minister Imran Khan, addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of a five-star hotel in Nathia Gali on Monday.

The PM slammed the opposition leaders, saying that they did not desire rule of law so they could continue exploiting the corrupt system to their advantage.

He lamented that overseas Pakistanis raked in more money and have more skills than their compatriots in the home country but their potential was never tapped.

He called for introducing incentives to attract investment from Pakistani expatriates.

The previous governments were too focused on their own interests and survival to spare a thought for public welfare, he said, stressing that there is a dire need for wealth creation which would ultimately create employment opportunities, increase tax collection and help pay off the country’s debt.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Hotel Money From Government Opposition Employment

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Student Forum buildings ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Student Forum buildings at UoS

9 minutes ago
 Fujairah joins Advanced Trade and Logistics Platfo ..

Fujairah joins Advanced Trade and Logistics Platform

9 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

1 minute ago
 Panjshir Resistance Leader Calls on All Afghans to ..

Panjshir Resistance Leader Calls on All Afghans to Rebel Against Taliban

1 minute ago
 Pakistani Interior Minister Expects New Regional B ..

Pakistani Interior Minister Expects New Regional Bloc to Emerge to Ensure Stabil ..

1 minute ago
 New Zealand reports 20 new community cases of COVI ..

New Zealand reports 20 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.