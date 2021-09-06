Fighting to fix the country’s system, says PM  

,

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 6th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan said that his government was fighting to fix the system and ensure rule of law in the country.

He said that prosperity was not possible in any country without supremacy of law.

“No country can prosper without rule of law” said Prime Minister Imran Khan, addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of a five-star hotel in Nathia Gali on Monday.

The PM slammed the opposition leaders, saying that they did not desire rule of law so they could continue exploiting the corrupt system to their advantage.

He lamented that overseas Pakistanis raked in more money and have more skills than their compatriots in the home country but their potential was never tapped.

He called for introducing incentives to attract investment from Pakistani expatriates.

The previous governments were too focused on their own interests and survival to spare a thought for public welfare, he said, stressing that there is a dire need for wealth creation which would ultimately create employment opportunities, increase tax collection and help pay off the country’s debt.