Figure of dyslexia children increasing sharply

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Women Development, Social Welfare and Bait Ul-Mal, Rawalpindi, in collaboration with the "IDEAS" arranged a workshop to create awareness regarding the increasing number of Dyslexia Children in the country here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Iram Mumtaz, Chairperson of IDEAS, said according to international statistics, around 15 to 20 per cent of children studying in educational institutions in Pakistan lack the timely ability to learn and understand due to dyslexia.

She informed that five years ago, the number of dyslexic children in Pakistan was 12 million, which gradually increased over time due to the lack of timely identification and therapy of dyslexic children.

Iram underlined the need to take timely measures to inform parents, teachers, institutions and especially the government about dyslexia so that these children could be made active citizens of the country.

She apprised the female teachers and staff about the various learning methods and teaching dyslexic children through practical activities.

More than 50 female teachers and staff members participated in the workshop.