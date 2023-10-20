Open Menu

FII Foundation To Discuss Economic Impact Of Global Conflicts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2023 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Foundation will discuss the economic impact of global conflicts at its seventh edition, to be held from October 24 to 26 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The FII conference will bring together leaders from finance, technology, and government to address the most pressing economic challenges facing the world today.

In a virtual press conference held on Friday, Executive Chairman of the Future Investment Initiative Foundation Richard Atias stressed that the conference would focus on "important issues, including the economic impact of the current conflicts in the world, climate change and artificial intelligence strategies, at a time when leaders were coming together to seek common solutions to major and more important economic challenges than ever before.

Atias also expressed confidence that the conference would be a success, despite the ongoing global conflicts.

"Investor confidence tends to take long-term expectations and has a degree of flexibility in the face of geopolitical shocks," he said.

"Short-term expectations might seem worrying, while long-term expectations would be better," he added.

He briefed participants on the Initiative of seventh edition programme, including the flagship declaration of the new instrument of environmental and social standards and emerging market governance.

The conference program will include the Energy Summit, the Artificial Intelligence Summit, and a series of sessions devoted to analyzing the economic and social priorities of the world's citizens.

The conference is expected to attract over 60 international media representatives and thousands of participants from around the world.

