File Tracking System, E Complaint Portal To Be Functional Soon, Says Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2023 | 05:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan division Amir Khatak said on Tuesday that file tracking system would soon be launched in all departments to eliminate even the minor traces of red tapism for better dealing and service delivery as part of enforcing varied initiatives for good governance.

People would no more be required to be a rolling stone between their home and offices with the file tracking system fully operational, according to an official release.

Khatak said that open door policy was introduced for hassle-free access of people to public service departments and officials. Now, the administration was taking a step forward under Punjab government's e-governance vision and launching e-complaint portal in addition to file tracking system to enforce good governance in true spirit, commissioner added.

He said that government officials from all departments were undergoing training on e-complaint portal, a system that would not only help officials identify habitual complainants but would also make complaint resolving mechanism effective and swifter.

Khatak said, officials are the face of the government so they must deal with the people politely and warned that any complaint regarding misbehaviour would result in action against the official concerned.

Officials would be bound to guide people properly if they reach irrelevant department and the relevant department would be informed of the person concerned and his/her problem.

Commissioner said that technological interventions in ensuring good governance would help strengthen trust of the people on government institutions and service delivery.

