Filing Nomination Papers For By-election Begins

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2023 | 11:00 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Filing of nomination papers for 8 vacant National Assembly Constituencies scheduled on March 16, 2023, began here on Monday.

The process that began on Monday (today) would continue till February 8, 2023, and the initial list of all candidates would be published on February 09, 2023, and their scrutiny would continue till February 13, 2023.

Appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers by the Returning Officers (ROs) could be filed with the concerned Appellate Tribunal by February 16, 2023, which would decide these appeals by February 23, 2023.

A revised list of candidates would be issued on February 21 and nomination papers could be returned by February 22, 2023.

The final list of candidates would be issued on February 23, 2023, and electoral symbols would be given to them while polling would be held on March 16, 2023.

