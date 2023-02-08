UrduPoint.com

Filing Nominations Papers For NA By-elections Conclude

Published February 08, 2023

Filing nominations papers for NA by-elections conclude

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :The process of filing nomination papers in the first phase of the by-elections on eight vacant National Assembly Constituencies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa concluded here on Wednesday.

In the first phase, a by-election would be held on 8 vacant National Assembly constituencies scheduled on March 16, 2023.

The initial list of all candidates would be published on February 09 (tomorrow) and their scrutiny would continue till February 13.

Appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers by the Returning Officers (ROs) could be filed with the concerned Appellate Tribunal till February 16, 2023, which would decide these appeals till February 23.

A revised list of candidates would be issued on February 21 and nomination papers could be returned till February 22. The final list of candidates would be issued on February 23 and electoral symbols would be given to them while polling would be held on March 16, 2023.

