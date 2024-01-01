Filing of appeals against rejection or acceptance of nomination papers underway

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) The filing of appeals in appellate tribunals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers has begun and will continue until January 3.

The Election Commission of Pakistan established 24 appellate tribunals to address appeals regarding the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers.

The decisions on these appeals will be made by January 10.

The preliminary list of candidates will be displayed on January 11 and candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by January 12.

The electoral symbols will be allotted on the January 13 while polling for the general elections will be held on February 8.

A tribunal comprising Justice Arbab Mohammad Tahir of Islamabad High Court has been established to hear appeals for Federal capitals’ three National Assemblies sets, while another judge, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, will hear appeals filed regarding minority seats.