Filing Of Nomination Papers For DBA Annual Election Starts In Faisalabad

Filing of nomination papers for DBA annual election starts in Faisalabad

The annual elections-2020 of District Bar Association Faisalabad would be held on January 11

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :The annual elections-2020 of District Bar Association Faisalabad would be held on January 11.

Ch Fawad Ahmed Cheema Advocate is Chairman Election Board while Hamid Amin Advocate and Rana Shafqat Alam Advocate are members of the board.

For President slot, four candidates-- Rana Haroon Rasheed Khan, Ch Shehzad Bashir Cheema, Ch Javed Iqbal Hoshiarpuri and Toqueer Sarwar Sheikh Advocates have filed their nomination papers.

For Vice-President, Jawad Raza Awan, Malik Ghulam Asgar, Rehana Kashif Ansari, Rana Ghulam Murtaza and Rana Ghulam Ghous Advocates have filed nomination papers.

For Secretary Bar, two candidates -- Malik Mahmood Hussain Awan and Rana Najeebullah Khan Advocates filed nomination papers while three candidates filed their papers for joint secretary, two for finance secretary, four for library secretary and 53 candidates for members executive council.

