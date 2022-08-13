UrduPoint.com

Filling Of Nomination Papers For NA-31 Continue: EC

Muhammad Irfan Published August 13, 2022 | 01:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Vacant seat of Constituency NA-31 of National Assembly from Peshawar candidates of various political parties are continuing to submit nomination papers for vacant seats, an official of the Election Commission said here Saturday.

The official disclosed that on behalf of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Haji Shaukat Ali has submitted the papers.

This seat has become vacant after the acceptance of the resignation of Shaukat Ali, a member of the National Assembly of PTI.

Election Commission is conducting by-elections on NA-31 on September 25.

