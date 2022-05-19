Filling of nomination papers for vacant seat PK7 begins

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2022 | 12:55 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :The process of submitting nomination papers for the vacant seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly began today (Thursday).

According to the schedule issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan, candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa can submit nomination papers from May 19 to May 21 and polling will be held on June 26.

The Names of the candidates will be announced on May 22 The scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted by May 25.

An appeal can be filed against the approval or rejection of the nomination of the papers by May 28 and the appellate tribunal will rule on these appeals by June 1.

The revised list of candidates would be released on June 2 and the candidates would be able to withdraw their nomination papers till June 3.

The final list of candidates would be published on June 04 and they would be allotted election symbols.

