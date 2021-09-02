UrduPoint.com

Filling Of Tarbela Dam Good Omen For Agriculture, Hydel Generation: PM

Faizan Hashmi 39 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 03:02 PM

Filling of Tarbela Dam good omen for agriculture, hydel generation: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that the filling of Tarbela Dam to its maximum level despite unvafourable weather conditions this year, was a good omen for agriculture and hydel power generation

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that the filling of Tarbela Dam to its maximum level despite unvafourable weather conditions this year, was a good omen for agriculture and hydel power generation.

"Alhamdulillah, Tarbela Dam filled to its max level yesterday despite unfavourable weather conditions this year. This is a good omen for agriculture & hydel generation," the prime minister said on Twitter.

He also appreciated the teams at Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and Indus River System Authority (IRSA) for improved water regulation.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Weather Prime Minister Water Twitter WAPDA Agriculture Dam

Recent Stories

Huawei Pakistan Launches its Microfilms and awarde ..

Huawei Pakistan Launches its Microfilms and awarded Pakistani winning Team of Mi ..

10 minutes ago
 PAL organizes Jashn-e-Azadi National seminar in Ba ..

PAL organizes Jashn-e-Azadi National seminar in Balochi language

3 minutes ago
 ICT admin inspects bus terminals, vehicles to ensu ..

ICT admin inspects bus terminals, vehicles to ensure SOPs

3 minutes ago
 Greek Court Rejects Health Workers' Demand to Scra ..

Greek Court Rejects Health Workers' Demand to Scrap Mandatory Vaccination

3 minutes ago
 HIPA announces categories for its 11th Season

HIPA announces categories for its 11th Season

11 minutes ago
 Villager booked over firing on FESCO team

Villager booked over firing on FESCO team

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.