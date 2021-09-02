Filling of Tarbela Dam good omen for agriculture, hydel generation: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that the filling of Tarbela Dam to its maximum level despite unvafourable weather conditions this year, was a good omen for agriculture and hydel power generation

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that the filling of Tarbela Dam to its maximum level despite unvafourable weather conditions this year, was a good omen for agriculture and hydel power generation.

"Alhamdulillah, Tarbela Dam filled to its max level yesterday despite unfavourable weather conditions this year. This is a good omen for agriculture & hydel generation," the prime minister said on Twitter.

He also appreciated the teams at Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and Indus River System Authority (IRSA) for improved water regulation.