Filling station sealed, another fined

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The district administration on Monday sealed a filling station, arrested its manager and confiscated a filling machine on the charges of low gauge.

The inspection team also imposed Rs 50,000 fine on another filling station in DHA area for deliberately providing low gauge/scale oil (diesel/petrol) to consumers while charging full gauge payments.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters along with Assistant Commissioner Cantt inspected nine filling stations in DHA and warned the violators to ensure compliance of weight and measures rules otherwise they would be taken to task.

While, the AC City Faizan Ahmed conducted inspections in Kareem Block area and confiscated a filling machine and arrested filling station's manager on violation of filling scale.