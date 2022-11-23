UrduPoint.com

Filling Stations Asked To Ensure Safety Measures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Filling stations asked to ensure safety measures

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Awais Khan here on Wednesday visited various markets and bazaars in Tajori and inspected various shops and street vendors.

During the inspection, he instructed the shopkeepers to display price lists at prominent places in their shops. He also fined and issued warning to several violators for not displaying price lists and maintaining cleanliness standards.

Similarly, the AAC also paid visits to various filling stations and inspected prices and gauges for provision of petroleum products to the people.

He fined several filling stations for not abiding by the relevant rules and instructed them to follow Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) guidelines.

In view of a recent fire incident in an oil depot at Khanzadkhel Ghaznikhel, the AAC also checked fire extinguishers at pumps. He directed owners of the filling stations to take proper safety measures and ensure installation of fire extinguisher cylinders in the vicinity to prevent losses as a result of fire eruption.

More Stories From Pakistan

