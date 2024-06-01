Open Menu

Filling Stations Fined For Short Measures

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Filling stations fined for short measures

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Filling stations on Jaranwala road were fined Rs 90,000 for short measures here on Saturday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Noman Afzal Awan along with a team took action and imposed financial penalties on owners.

Later, he checked prices of roti by visiting tandoors/hotels in Jaranwala city and took action against price violators. He said that the price of roti is Rs 13 and no compromise would be made in this regard. Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner (City) Eraj Haider Gondal visited tandoors and hotels in D-ground areas and fined tandoor owners Rs 30,000 for overcharging consumers.

Related Topics

Road Price Jaranwala

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan unveils her unfulfilled dreams

Mahira Khan unveils her unfulfilled dreams

2 hours ago
 NEPRA approves power tariff increase of Rs3.76 per ..

NEPRA approves power tariff increase of Rs3.76 per unit

2 hours ago
 vivo Y100: Color-Changing Design and 80W FlashChar ..

Vivo Y100: Color-Changing Design and 80W FlashCharge Now Available in 128GB ROM ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest ..

Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Islamabad police successfully locate missing wife ..

Islamabad police successfully locate missing wife of Vietnamese ambassador

4 hours ago
 Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in ..

Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in Lahore

5 hours ago
Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cyber ..

Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cybercrimes’ challenge: Mohsin Na ..

6 hours ago
 Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Raw ..

Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Rawalpindi on Tuesday

8 hours ago
 Heatwave kills 33 people in India

Heatwave kills 33 people in India

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024

10 hours ago
 FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billio ..

FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan