Filling stations fined for short measures

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Filling stations on Jaranwala road were fined Rs 90,000 for short measures here on Saturday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Noman Afzal Awan along with a team took action and imposed financial penalties on owners.

Later, he checked prices of roti by visiting tandoors/hotels in Jaranwala city and took action against price violators. He said that the price of roti is Rs 13 and no compromise would be made in this regard. Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner (City) Eraj Haider Gondal visited tandoors and hotels in D-ground areas and fined tandoor owners Rs 30,000 for overcharging consumers.