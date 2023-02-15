Filling stations inspected

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The tehsil administration held inspection of various petrol pumps in the city to check stock of fuel at the stations here on Wednesday.

An inspection team headed by Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Zubair went to the different filling stations and warned the owners for strict legal action on the complaints of no fuel.

The team also checked metres of the pumps.