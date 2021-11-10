UrduPoint.com

Filling Stations Owner Express Displeasure Over Increasing Cash Snatching Incidents

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 05:43 PM

Filling stations owner express displeasure over increasing cash snatching incidents

Owners of filling stations and petrol dealers have expressed displeasure over increasing incidents of cash snatching and unsatisfactory security arrangements and urged the police high-ups to take prompt notice of criminal activities and arrest involved people forthwith

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Owners of filling stations and petrol dealers have expressed displeasure over increasing incidents of cash snatching and unsatisfactory security arrangements and urged the police high-ups to take prompt notice of criminal activities and arrest involved people forthwith.

They asked the provincial government for pragmatic steps to prevent such unpleasant incidents in future, otherwise, they would be compelled to shut their businesses and protest.

The issue was discussed during an executive council meeting of Sarhad Petroleum Cartage and Dealers Association, chaired by its provincial chairman Abdul Majid Khan here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by the association general secretary Gul Nawaz Afridi, members and petrol pump owners and dealers in a large number.

The meeting unanimously condemned the increasing incidents of robbery and snatching of cash at gunpoint in city areas.

It was informed that cash of over Rs 1.7 million had already been looted from a member of the association. Participants, on the occasion made it clear that if the provincial government failed to provide them security, they would shut businesses and strongly protest.

About Rs6 Million has been looted from a petrol pump of a member of the association Haji Abdul Majeed in broad daylight, the meeting was told.

Abdul Majid Khan, the association chairman, strongly condemned increasing incidents of cash snatching and unsatisfactory security arrangements.

Earlier, the meeting decided that a meeting of dealers will convene very soon and devise a joint future strategy and protest plan.

Related Topics

Petrol Protest Police Robbery Criminals Afridi From Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE sends urgent medical supplies to Sierra Leone

UAE sends urgent medical supplies to Sierra Leone

15 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ministers of Energy and Federal ..

RAK Ruler receives Ministers of Energy and Federal Supreme Council Affairs

15 minutes ago
 Tarin's efforts to improve the tax system commenda ..

Tarin's efforts to improve the tax system commendable: Mian Zahid Hussain

19 minutes ago
 PM asks ECP to play its constitutional role for EV ..

PM asks ECP to play its constitutional role for EVMs, electoral reforms

21 minutes ago
 Five reasons why the new HUAWEI nova 9 is the Tren ..

Five reasons why the new HUAWEI nova 9 is the Trendy Flagship and Camera King sm ..

29 minutes ago
 Ministry of Health adopts global traceability stan ..

Ministry of Health adopts global traceability standards in health products

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.