Filling stations' owners warned against overcharging in Paroa

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Paroa Tehsil Kiramatullah on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to several filling stations to check prices and gauge for the provision of petroleum products to consumers.

During the visit which was undertaken in line with directives of the Deputy Commissioner, Kirmatullah also inspected availability of stock of petroleum products and warned owners of the filling stations that strict action would be taken against them if they were found involved in creating artificial crisis of petroleum products in the market.

He also reviewed security and safety arrangements on the premises of the filling station and issued necessary instructions for further improvement in this regard.

The AC also warned managements of petrol pumps against tampering with scale for selling the petroleum products.

He said that no one would be allowed to take law into their own hands by charging people for petroleum products more than officially prescribed rates.

He also checked the cleanliness conditions on the premises of filling stations.