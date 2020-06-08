UrduPoint.com
Filling Stations Sealed For Denying Petroleum Products

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 06:22 PM

Additional Assistant Commissioner Murrad Hotti Monday conducted raid on petroleum pumps and sealed several of the filling stations for denying petroleum products to masses

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Murrad Hotti Monday conducted raid on petroleum pumps and sealed several of the filling stations for denying petroleum products to masses.

During the raid which was conducted on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Abdul Rehman, the AAC sealed petroleum pumps situated at Bannu and Pindi roads.

He directed owners of the filling station to ensure smooth supply of petroleum products to motorists, adding heavy fines would be imposed on violators.

He also directed for taking precautionary measures against COVID-19 to control spread of the contagion.

Later, the AAC took round of Khyber Adda, Main Bazaar, Mian Khel Bazaar and Murghi Mandi and directed shopkeepers to strictly implement SOPs. He urged them to use mask and sanitizers, adding strict action would be taken against violators.

