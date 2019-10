Filling stations sealed in Peshawar

Additional Assistant Commissioner Dargai, Syed Muhammad Abdullah visited Quaidabad and Koper area and inspected filling stations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Dargai, Syed Muhammad Abdullah visited Quaidabad and Koper area and inspected filling stations.

He checked operating documents and No Objection Certificates of filling stations. He sealed various filling stations for insufficient documents and violating directives of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority.