Filling Stations Warned Against Profiteering

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2023 | 04:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration of Tank has launched a crackdown against profiteers in order to extend relief to citizens.

As part of such efforts, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Jamshed Alam paid a visit to several filling stations situated on Tank-Pezu road, Tank-DIKhan road and Tan-Wana road and checked the rate and gauge for the provision of petroleum products to motorists.

The AAC said no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands by charging people for petroleum products more than officially prescribed rates.

Similarly, he said that action would be taken against those filling stations that were found profiteering by tempering the scales.

He said the district administration was committed to extending relief to people and in this regard, no violation would be tolerated.

