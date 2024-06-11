Film Actor Santosh Kumar Remembered On Death Anniversary
Muhammad Irfan Published June 11, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The 42nd death anniversary of famous Pakistani Film actor Syed Musa Abbas Raza better known as Santosh Kumar was observed on Tuesday.
He was born in 1925 in Lahore. He was active in Pakistani cinema during the 1950s and 60s and is considered to be the first romantic hero of Pakistan.
The very first Nigar Award for best actor was awarded to Kumar for his film Waada.
