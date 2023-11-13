Open Menu

Film Actress Aasia Remembered On Her Birth Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2023 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Renowned film actress of the 1970s and 1980s Aasia was remembered on the occasion of her birth anniversary on Monday.

She was born on November 13, 1951, in Patiala, her real name was Firdous. She emigrated to Pakistan in her childhood and joined the film industry in 1970 courtesy of Shabab Kiranvi’s movie Insan Aur Aadmi and acted in film director Riaz Shahid’s movie, Gharnata released the next year. In a career spanning over two decades, she acted in almost 200 movies, most of them Punjabi flicks.

She soon became the first choice of many directors because of her superb acting skills.

Her popular films included Maula Jatt, Wehshi Jatt, Wada, Sehray Kay Phool, Sher Khan, Umrao Jaan Ada, Pehli Nazar, Do Rangeelay, Jeera Blade, Hashar Nashar, Naukar Wohti Da and Chaar Khun Dey Piyasay.

Besides Shabab Kiranvi, the directors she worked with included Riaz Shahid, Iftikhar Khan, Altaf Husain, Aslam Dar, Hasan Askari and Younus Malik.

Aasia left the industry in the mid-90s after getting disillusioned with the attitude of producers and directors she quit the film industry and moved abroad. She died on March 9, 2013 in Canada.

