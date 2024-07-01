Film Actress Neelo Begum Remembered On Birth Anniversary
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2024 | 12:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Renowned film actress Neelo Begum was remembered on her birth anniversary on Sunday.
She was born on June 30,1940 in Bhera near Sargodha,
Neelo Begum started her professional career in 1956 and gained popularity from the song ”Aaye Mosam Rangeeley Sohaney” from the super hit film ‘Saat Laakh’.
She received Nigar Award for her outstanding performance in the super hit film Zarqa.
Neelo Begum was awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 2022.
