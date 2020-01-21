Film Censor Board approaches CCI for critically reviewing 'Zindagi Tamasha' : Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

The Central Film Censor Board has decided to approach the Council of Islamic Ideology for critically reviewing feature film Zindagi Tamasha, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in a tweet on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The Central Film Censor board has decided to approach the Council of Islamic Ideology for critically reviewing feature film Zindagi Tamasha, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in a tweet on Tuesday.

She said the film's producer had also been directed to postpone the release of his film for the time being.