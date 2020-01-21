UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Film Censor Board Approaches CCI For Critically Reviewing 'Zindagi Tamasha' : Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 09:53 PM

Film Censor Board approaches CCI for critically reviewing 'Zindagi Tamasha' : Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

The Central Film Censor Board has decided to approach the Council of Islamic Ideology for critically reviewing feature film Zindagi Tamasha, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in a tweet on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The Central Film Censor board has decided to approach the Council of Islamic Ideology for critically reviewing feature film Zindagi Tamasha, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in a tweet on Tuesday.

She said the film's producer had also been directed to postpone the release of his film for the time being.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Film And Movies Firdous Ashiq Awan CII

Recent Stories

Over 11,000 workers participate in PCLA Awareness ..

10 minutes ago

Madugalle named ICC match referee for Bangladesh T ..

33 minutes ago

SEC adopts mechanism for announcing events of the ..

1 hour ago

Bangladesh to arrive in Lahore on Wednesday evenin ..

1 hour ago

Venezuela's Guaido to Meet With Spanish Foreign Mi ..

2 minutes ago

Protection against Harassment of Women Amendment B ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.