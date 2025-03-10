Open Menu

Film Director Masood Pervaiz Remembered On Death Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2025 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Death anniversary of famous film director Masood Pervaiz was observed on Monday.

Masood Pervaiz was born in Amritsar in 1918 who migrated to Pakistan after partition.He made his directorial debut with Beli (1950) which was also the first film of Sabiha Khanum,Santosh Kumar and music director Rashid Attre.

He was decorated with Presidential Award for Best Director in 1957 for the film Intizar.This film won a total of six Presidential Awards.

Masood Pervez won the Nigar Award for Best Director for the films Heer Ranjha and Khak aur Khoon.

Masood Pervez passed away on March 10, 2001 in Lahore.

