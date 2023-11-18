Film director Pervaiz death anniversary being observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) The 15th death anniversary of famous film director Pervaiz Malik was being observed on Saturday.

Seasoned film director Pervaiz Malik died of cardiac arrest in Islamabad on this day in 2008, said a news release issued here.

Born in 1937 in Karachi, Pervez Malik cultivated a certain type of cinema in Pakistan that has never been replicated.

He has directed more than 20 films. His treasure trove of cinema includes “Heera Aur Pathar”, “Ehsaan”, “Doraha”, "Meherbani,"Qurbani, and nd th all-time blockbuster “Armaan”.

He was the first qualified film director in the country to have a foreign degree. His craft, though, spoke volumes more, earning him the President’s Pride of Performance award for his directorial contributions.