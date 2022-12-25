Film director, producer & writer Syed Noor Calls On CM Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Film Director, Producer and a Writer Syed Noor on Sunday met with Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi in which matters pertaining to steps being taken for the revival of film industry were comprehensively discussed.

The CM while announcing to establish latest ever production studio for the revival of film industry in Lahore, said that a latest cinema complex will also be established in Lahore.

The CM apprised that urgent steps will be taken for the revival of film industry in collaboration with the Iranian institution Farabi and with Turkey.

Pervez Elahi resolved to revive the film industry with the assistance of Iranian and Turkish film makers as the film industry was revived by establishing separate institutions in Iran and Turkey adding that a similar institution will be set up in Lahore as well.

The chief minister highlighted that young film makers will be imparted training with regard to emerging new trends of production.

The CM vowed to introduce latest courses of Film Technician in TEVTA institutions. He remarked that Lahore used to be the center of art.

He said that the Punjab government will make Lahore the center of art, culture and film once again adding that steps will be taken on preferential basis for the revival of Pakistani film industry.

Pervez Elahi informed that Artist Endowment Fund worth rupees one billion has been set up for the welfare of artists adding that financial assistance for the deserving artists has been enhanced from rupees 5 thousand to rupees 25 thousand.

The chief minister vowed to undertake all possible steps to provide quality entertainment to the people adding that new employment opportunities will be generated with the increase in film production.

The CM highlighted that Punjab is a fertile land with regard to art and culture.

Syed Noor welcomed the positive steps of CM Parvez Elahi for the revival of film industry and remarked that CM Parvez Elahi loves art and culture.

Syed Noor lauded the steps of CM Parvez Elahi for the revival of local film industry.

Secretary Information Asif Bilal Lodhi, Press Secretary to CM Iqbal Chaudhry and DGPR Rao Parvez Akhtar were also present on the occasion.