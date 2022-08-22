UrduPoint.com

Film, Drama Can Play Major Role In Improving Pakistan's Global Image: Marriyum

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Film, drama can play major role in improving Pakistan's global image: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that film and drama could play an important role in improving Pakistan's global image.

Talking to a delegation of Pakistan Film Producers Association led by its Chairman Sheikh Amjad Rashid which met her here, she said improving the story, quality and technology of films was part of national film policy announced by the government.

The government was taking practical steps to rehabilitate cinemas, build new cinemas and give incentives to artists, she remarked.

Quality films are very much needed at this time, the film industry will be aligned with technology and modern requirements, she maintained.

In this regard, the government would provide all possible support to the filmmakers in the import of equipment for the film industry, including tax relief, she assured the delegation.

"Discussions are going on with FBR for the elimination of withholding tax imposed on the film industry, the plan of action will be decided soon," she said.

Marriyum said that discussions were ongoing with the relevant authorities to give tax concessions to new cinemas, production houses and all stakeholders of the film industry will be consulted on tax exemptions and other issues very soon.

The government restored the film and culture policy, as soon as it assumed responsibility, and it gave film the status of an industry.

She said that efforts will be intensified to start joint production of Pakistani and Chinese filmmakers.

The minister also briefed the delegation about his discussions with the Chinese Ambassador regarding cooperation and co-production between Pakistan and China in film making.

Chairman Film Producers Association Shaikh Amjad Rashid said that the Government's initiatives would help revive the cinema and film industry and his association would l work with the government to give the Pakistan film industry its true identity.

The delegation of Pakistan Film Producers Association apprised the Federal Minister of Information about the problems faced by the film industry.

Federal Minister of Information assured to take all possible steps for the demands, problems and solutions of Pakistan Film Producers Association.

The delegation appreciated the steps taken by Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb for the revival of the film industry.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Technology Information Minister Import China Maryam Aurangzeb Rashid FBR All Government Industry

Recent Stories

T20 Asia Cup: Mohammad Hasnain to replace Shaheen ..

T20 Asia Cup: Mohammad Hasnain to replace Shaheen Afridi

43 minutes ago
 InfraZamin and HBL facilitates Multinet for greate ..

InfraZamin and HBL facilitates Multinet for greater digital reach and transmissi ..

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan future lies in human capital, with focus ..

Pakistan future lies in human capital, with focus on education, health and justi ..

1 hour ago
 Rupee continues it's winning streak against US dol ..

Rupee continues it's winning streak against US dollar

1 hour ago
 Hasnain to replace Shaheen in Asia Cup

Hasnain to replace Shaheen in Asia Cup

2 hours ago
 Relief, rescue operations by PAF in full swing in ..

Relief, rescue operations by PAF in full swing in flood-affected areas

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.