FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :'Film festival to further cement Pak-EU people relations' European Film Festival will play a major role in further cementing relations between the people of Pakistan and European Union (EU).

This was stated by the speakers while inaugurating second day celebrations of the European Film Festival at Storia Art Gallery Faisalabad on Thursday evening.

They said, "Film is a major source of exchange views and cultural values". It also helps to promote soft image of the civilized nation, they said, adding that European Union has arranged its first film festival in Pakistan to promote cultural dialogue, mutual understanding, respect and tolerance.

They said that inauguration of European Film Festival held in Islamabad and now its second event was arranged in Faisalabad where three films would be screened to highlight norms and values of EU culture and civilization.

Two of them were feature films including "Romy's Salon and "The Father" while the third one was a short film "Precieux". The feature films were co-productions of Netherlands/Germany and Bulgaria/Greece respectively while the short film was produced by France. However, all these films were award-winning in Europe on various issues, they added.

On Friday (December 10), the European Film Festival will be arranged in Sethiyan Di Haveli in Peshawar followed by its next two events in Karachi and Lahore on Saturday and Sunday (December 11-12, 2021).