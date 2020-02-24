ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar Hussain Durrani Monday said the revival of film industry was the top priority of the government as the movies were an important tool to highlight the culture, values and tourism of any country.

The revival of the film industry would help promote the national heritage and culture, he added while talking to a delegation of Film Producers Association led by its chairman Amjad Rashid, which called on him here.

The delegation included Momina Dareed, Sangeeta, Amara Hikmat, Shahzad Rafiq and Javed Warraich, a press release said.

Matters pertaining to the National Film Policy and censor board came under discussion at the meeting. The delegation briefed the secretary about the issues being faced by the film industry, besides a number of proposals for joint film production with Iran and Turkey.

The secretary assured the delegation to address the issues being faced by the film industry. All the stakeholders of film industry would be invited at one platform for the purpose, he added.