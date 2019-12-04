Film 'Iqbal, Tale of Fearless Child' screened at French embassy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :French embassy, under Human Rights REEL film festival, Wednesday organized the screening of Franco-Italian film 'Iqbal, Tale of Fearless Child' at French Culture center here.

The event was part of the 5th edition of the Human Rights REEL film festival organized by the United Nations at the 30th anniversary of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Children and delegation of European Union in Pakistan.

Welcoming the audience at the occasion, French Ambassador to Pakistan Marc Barty said that this film, a moving and poetic tale, was an apt demonstration of how freedom and ideas cannot be jailed.

He said, "Inspired by the true story of the Pakistani hero boy Iqbal Masih, this poignant tale about children's rights is a must-see movie for all the families".

Ambassador Barety apprised the audience that Iqbal helped over 3,000 Pakistani children that were in bonded labour to escape to freedom and made speeches about child labour throughout the world.

He appreciated the director of the film Michel Fuzellier, who has decades of experience as director of animated commercials and artistic director of the internationally acclaimed animated feature films.

The event was also attended by schoolchildren along with their teachers, diplomats and media persons.