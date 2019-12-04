UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Film 'Iqbal, Tale Of Fearless Child' Screened At French Embassy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 08:25 PM

Film 'Iqbal, Tale of Fearless Child' screened at French embassy

French embassy, under Human Rights REEL film festival, Wednesday organized the screening of Franco-Italian film 'Iqbal, Tale of Fearless Child' at French Culture center here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :French embassy, under Human Rights REEL film festival, Wednesday organized the screening of Franco-Italian film 'Iqbal, Tale of Fearless Child' at French Culture center here.

The event was part of the 5th edition of the Human Rights REEL film festival organized by the United Nations at the 30th anniversary of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Children and delegation of European Union in Pakistan.

Welcoming the audience at the occasion, French Ambassador to Pakistan Marc Barty said that this film, a moving and poetic tale, was an apt demonstration of how freedom and ideas cannot be jailed.

He said, "Inspired by the true story of the Pakistani hero boy Iqbal Masih, this poignant tale about children's rights is a must-see movie for all the families".

Ambassador Barety apprised the audience that Iqbal helped over 3,000 Pakistani children that were in bonded labour to escape to freedom and made speeches about child labour throughout the world.

He appreciated the director of the film Michel Fuzellier, who has decades of experience as director of animated commercials and artistic director of the internationally acclaimed animated feature films.

The event was also attended by schoolchildren along with their teachers, diplomats and media persons.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Film And Movies United Nations European Union Media Event All Labour

Recent Stories

3rd Maritime Security Workshop 2019 Commences At P ..

7 minutes ago

Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Forcevisits Naval He ..

11 minutes ago

Manzoor and Shakeel reel off hundreds in Sindh fig ..

18 minutes ago

Central Punjab consolidate birth in final

31 minutes ago

FINCA Microfinance Bank Pakistan Supports “Women ..

55 minutes ago

MoI&#039;s Security Qualifications Center certifie ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.