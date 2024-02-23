Film making competition of Gwadar University wraps up

The Art and Film making competition hosted by Gwadar University concluded after displaying a range of creative talent from aspiring artists and filmmakers on Friday

The closing ceremony was held at the main seminar Hall of Gwadar University which was attended by esteemed personalities including Moulana Hidayath-ur Rehman, Vice-Chancellor of Gwadar University Prof Abdul Razzaq Sabir, the Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Aurang Zaib Badini, Principal GDA Raja Imtiaz Hussain, Registrar University Dolat Khan, Dean Faculty of Social Science Prof Dr. Jan Muhammad, Competition Judges, guests, Senior Faculty members and students.

The two-day event was attended by a large number of people who witnessed competition in various categories ranging from painting and sketches to short film production.

The chief guest of the event and the newly elected Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Maulana Hidayat-ur Rehman said in his address that Gwadar should be recognized not only because of CPEC but also because of our talented youth.

During the closing ceremony, the Vice-Chancellor of the university Prof.

Dr Abdul Razzaq Sabir commended the participants for their exceptional talent and dedication to the arts. He emphasized the importance of such events in fostering creativity and innovation among the youth and urged the participants to continue pursuing their artistic endeavors.

Deputy Commissioner Gwadar, Aurang Zaib Badini also graced the occasion with his presence and lauded the efforts of the university in organizing such a vibrant and inclusive competition. He highlighted the significance of art and film making in cultural expression and community development.

The highlight of the second day was the prize distribution ceremony, where winners across different categories were felicitated for their outstanding contributions. From mesmerizing paintings to thought-provoking short films, each winner received recognition for their unique vision and artistic prowess.

The winners expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to showcase their talents on such a prestigious platform and vowed to continue honing their skills in the world of art and filmmaking.