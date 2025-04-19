Open Menu

Film Screening Event Held To Acknowledge Work Of Dedicated Women Filmmakers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2025 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) A film screening event was held to recognize the work of incredible and dedicated local women filmmakers who were highlighting and exploring the important women's issues through cinema at a local cafe in Islamabad.

The successful gathering featured four thought-provoking short films, including "One Step Too Many", directed by Mehroz Amin; "Saans", directed by Ozma Mushtaque and Omair; "I Won't Miss a Day", directed by Zafeer Butt and Seema Farooq; and "Ten More Minutes", directed by Ayeshai Ayubi, followed by engaging director Q&A sessions, said a press release here on Saturday.

"This screening event was created to provide a platform for talented women filmmakers while sparking important conversations about women's experiences and challenges," said the event organizer.

The event attracted a diverse audience comprising students, housewives, professionals, and film enthusiasts who actively participated in discussions following each screening. The interactive format provided viewers with the opportunity to connect directly with the filmmakers, share perspectives, and develop more profound insights into the themes presented.

