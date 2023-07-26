Open Menu

Film Star Kanwal Demands Strict Action Against May 9 Rioters

Faizan Hashmi Published July 26, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Film star Kanwal demands strict action against May 9 rioters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Renowned film and tv artist and former member Punjab Assembly, Kanwal Noman has demanded strict action against rioters and attackers of 9th May so that no one could dare to attack the national institutions and defence installations in the future.

During her visit to the burnt building of Radio Pakistan Peshawar here Wednesday, she strongly condemned the ransacking and putting the national broadcaster on fire during May 9 vandalism. Kanwal said that a horde of a party on the behest of their leader had attacked Radio Pakistan Peshawar and burnt its entire building as well as Chagi Mountains model constructed in memory of May 28, 1998 nuclear explosions.

She said that Radio Pakistan was a national institution and its burning by the horde of a party was tantamount to deprive the people of entertainment, education and information. Radio Pakistan is like my second home and its burning has hurt me the most, she said.

Kanwal said the real face of the political leader that deceived the people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa in the name of change for nine years has been exposed before the entire nation on May 9 and demanded life term for the elements involved in May 9 vandalism.

She said Imran Niazi's negative politicking, victimization by the opposition leadership, provoking attitude and broken promises have led to the disintegration of Pakistan Tahrik Insaf.

She said that the politics of Imran Niazi was finished in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after PTI was divided into different groups.

Kanwal said Imran Niazi politics has been restricted only to Zaman Park Lahore due to his politics of confrontation and hooliganism.

The political leaders guide people and give solutions to the country's problems rather than instigating them to attack Govt institutions and defence installations after the arrests in the corruption cases, she remarked.

Kanwal said Pakistan had given us everything including jobs, identity and prestige and it was our collective responsibility to work for its economic development.

She advised the youth to serve their country in their respective fields with devotion instead of visiting abroad and devote their energies for the prosperity of Pakistan.

Earlier, Station Director PBC, Ejaz Khan briefed her about the history of the national broadcaster and the incident of May 9 vandalism. He said the ransacking of the Radio Pakistan Peshawar building has caused about Rs 250 million losses.

Later, Kanwal visited different sections of the burnt building of Radio Pakistan Peshawar and expressed solidarity with the staff. Senior artists, Shazma Haleem, Eshrat Abbas and others welcomed the distinguished guest.

